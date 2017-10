× Watch live: Texas Tech police officer fatally shot; shooter at large

LUBBOCK, Texas — The campus of Texas Tech is on lockdown Monday night, October 9th — after an officer was fatally shot at the Texas Tech University Police Department. The shooter is at large.

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

People have been advised to take shelter.

