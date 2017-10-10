Discovery World breaks ground on $18 million expansion

MILWAUKEE — Discovery World broke ground on their $18 million expansion on Tuesday, October 10th.

According to a press release, the project will add nearly 20,000 square feet of accessible public space to Wisconsin’s largest Science and Technology Center and provide the organization with versatility to help achieve a bigger impact on the community while also forging an important path toward long-term financial sustainability.

Phase One of the project involves a new structure on the north lawn. It will add about 10,000 square feet for visiting school groups, summer camps, and even special events and weddings.

Phase Two involves a major revamping of the existing Technology Wing. The entrance will be moved and expanded, and offices and a theater will be transformed to open up and just about double the current exhibit and program space.

With the expanded space and ability to bring in more people, Discovery World officials estimate they will be able to generate about another $1 million of revenue each year.