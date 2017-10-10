The mission of Rock Steady Boxing is to “empower people with Parkinson’s disease”

WEST ALLIS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Rock Steady Boxing in West Allis. Rock Steady Boxing is a nonprofit organization that gives people with Parkinson’s disease hope by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing based fitness curriculum.

About Rock Steady Boxing (website)

The Parkinson’s Disease Foundation estimates there are more than 1 million people in the United States diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and more than 60,000 people are diagnosed each year. Rock Steady Boxing is the first gym in the country dedicated to the fight against Parkinson’s.

In our gym, exercises are largely adapted from boxing drills. Boxers condition for optimal agility, speed, muscular endurance, accuracy, hand-eye coordination, footwork and overall strength to defend against and overcome opponents. At RSB, Parkinson’s disease is the opponent. Exercises vary in purpose and form but share one common trait: they are rigorous and intended to extend the perceived capabilities of the participant.