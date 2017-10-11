Carjacking suspect jumps out of rolling SUV; vehicle crashes into day care bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A driver fled from police in a stolen SUV and ended up jumping out of the vehicle while it was still in drive. The vehicle continued to roll and struck a day care bus.

According to Milwaukee police, shortly before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 11th they received a report of a stolen vehicle near 88th and North.

Officials say the stolen vehicle was located around 11:30 a.m., in the area of 58th -- between Locust and Chambers. Stop sticks were deployed but the driver in the stolen vehicle ran them over.

The stolen vehicle was abandoned after police say the driver drove through a parking lot near 56th and Burleigh at a slow speed, jumped out, and let the vehicle continue to roll into an unoccupied day care bus.

Milwaukee police continue to search for the driver as their investigation continues.