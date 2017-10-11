Cassandra Nygren, daughter of state lawmaker, booked on 1st degree reckless homicide via drug delivery

GREEN BAY — Cassandra Nygren, the daughter of State Rep. John Nygren, was booked into the Brown County Jail on multiple charges early Wednesday, October 11th, according to our sister station, FOX11Online.com. She faces two counts of first-degree reckless homicide via drug delivery.

Nygren, 28, has fought a well-publicized battle with drugs, and her father has used her battle as inspiration for a variety of legislation dealing with the heroin epidemic.

No formal charges have been filed by prosecutors. Nygren is not expected to appear in court Wednesday, according to the Brown County District Attorney’s office. Jail records also list several other possible charges: manufacture and/or delivery of heroin, neglecting a child, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

She was convicted of possession of narcotic drugs in 2015 and 2010.

