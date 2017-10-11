× Family, friends offer $9K reward after fatal hit-and-run in July

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a driver after a fatal hit-and-run crash in July.

It happened on July 3rd, around 4:30 a.m. on County Road P, north of County Road A in the Town of Rhine.

Sheriff’s officials say a 911 call came in regarding a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on County Road P, and a preliminary investigation revealed a van was southbound on County Road P when it struck a pedestrian lying in the roadway.

The van’s operator remained at the scene and called law enforcement.

A further investigation revealed the victim was already deceased when the van struck him.

An autopsy revealed the victim was struck before the van hit him — killed by an unidentified driver and vehicle. The driver left the scene after the crash, officials said.

Officials are now seeking information in an effort to apprehend the hit-and-run driver, and a $9,000 reward is being offered by the family and friends of the victim, Shawn Kaufert.

You’re asked to call the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office or Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers (1-877-283-8436).