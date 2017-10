WATERTOWN — A Watertown mom purchased a “Feisty Pet” toy for her kids, thinking it would be a fun treat for them.

Instead, well…just watch:

The video has gone viral! It was posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, October 11th, and it’s been shared more than 25,000 times in nine hours!

Jessica noted that her son is just fine, and loves watching the video she made of him.

We’re loving it too! In fact, we can’t stop watching it. 🙂

Enjoy!

CLICK HERE to learn more about “Feisty Pets.”