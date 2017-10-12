× 1 dead, 3 injured following crash in Kenosha County; cause still under investigation

KENOSHA COUNTY — One person died and three others were injured, one severely, following a three-vehicle crash in Kenosha County Wednesday night, October 11th.

Officers located the accident around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue.

The accident involved three vehicles: an SUV and a passenger car initially collided in the intersection, with a second passenger car receiving damage in a secondary collision.

The SUV was driven by a 22-year-old man, while the passenger car was driven by a 49-year-old man with two female passengers, ages 46 and 41. The third car was driven by a 36-year-old man.

Due to the severity of the accident, multiple Kenosha Fire Department units responded and the intersection was shut down.

The 46-year-old woman in the passenger car died as a result of her injuries. The 49-year-old male driver of the passenger car received severe injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to an area hospital.

The 41-year-old female passenger and the 22-year-old SUV driver were both transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to assist with the accident investigation. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.