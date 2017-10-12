× Obamacare premium increases: 36% average jump for Wisconsin buyers

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin insurance officials say average premiums will jump 36 percent for people buying health coverage through the federally run exchange.

The average increase for small groups buying coverage through the exchange is expected to be nearly 5 percent.

About 75,000 people will have to find new providers as three health care companies — Anthem, Molina and Health Tradition — leave the exchange.

The figures were released Thursday ahead of the enrollment period that begins Nov. 1.

Deputy Commissioner of Insurance J.P. Wieske attributed the rate increases to decreased competition and the assumption that the White House and Congress won’t pay “cost sharing” subsidies that help cover deductibles and copayments for low-income consumers.

About 215,000 people are in the individual market. Wieske said those losing coverage have been notified by the insurers.

Gov. Scott Walker issued this statement: