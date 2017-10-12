× Sen. Tammy Baldwin raises $2.4 million in 3 months for Senate race

MADISON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has raised $2.4 million over the past three months, setting a torrid pace for fundraising in what promises to be an expensive and hotly contested race.

Baldwin said Thursday that she collected $2.4 million for the three-month period covering July through September. Her two Republican challengers raised $650,000 combined over the same three months, but neither of them was in the race the entire quarter.

Delafield businessman Kevin Nicholson got into the race in late June and raised $400,000. State Sen. Leah Vukmir, of Brookfield, raised $250,000 in three weeks.

Baldwin has raised $7.1 million so far this year and has $5.3 million cash on hand more than a year before the election.

The election is November 2018.