Sen. Tammy Baldwin raises $2.4 million in 3 months for Senate race

Posted 11:08 am, October 12, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) listens during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on July 29, 2015 in Washington, DC. The committee is examining the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, focusing on combating campus sexual assault. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)

MADISON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has raised $2.4 million over the past three months, setting a torrid pace for fundraising in what promises to be an expensive and hotly contested race.

Baldwin said Thursday that she collected $2.4 million for the three-month period covering July through September. Her two Republican challengers raised $650,000 combined over the same three months, but neither of them was in the race the entire quarter.

Delafield businessman Kevin Nicholson got into the race in late June and raised $400,000. State Sen. Leah Vukmir, of Brookfield, raised $250,000 in three weeks.

Baldwin has raised $7.1 million so far this year and has $5.3 million cash on hand more than a year before the election.

The election is November 2018.