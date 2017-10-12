× “We’re excited:” Amazon hiring for over 120,000 holiday jobs

SEATTLE — Amazon announced Thursday, October 12th they are creating more than 120,000 jobs in the U.S. during the holiday season. Over 1,000 of those positions will be at the facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

New employees join more than 125,000 regular, full-time employees across the country who will help pick, pack and ship customer orders during the holidays.

Amazon Senior VP of Global Customer Fulfillment said the following:

“We prepare year round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,”We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online here.