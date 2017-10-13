× 34-year-old Racine woman arrested for 6th OWI offense on I-94 in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 34-year-old Racine woman was arrested Thursday night, October 12th for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

The arrest happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on northbound I-94 near 5 Mile Road.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol officials, a trooper stopped the woman for speeding. Upon speaking with the woman, the trooper

detected the odor of intoxicants, slurred speech and glossy eyes.

Based on field sobriety tests, the woman was placed in custody for operating while intoxicated 6th offense, which is a felony.

She was transported to All Saints Hospital where a legal blood draw was conducted.

The woman was then transported to the Racine County Jail where she was being held on OWI 6th, speeding, operating without insurance, possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating after revocation as well as an outstanding warrant.