Brookfield Central goes on road and stays perfect on the season

MENOMONEE FALLS-- Brookfield Central looked to stay perfect on the season, while Menomonee Falls looked to secure a playoff spot. The Falls making the plays early. First they make the stop on 4th and goal. Then running back Julius Davis takes the hand off and goes 84 yards for the 7 to nothing lead. The Lancers comeback, as they get the ball after a fumble. That leads to a Drew Leszcynski keeper for a touchdown. And Brookfield Central scores two more touchdowns and picks up the win.

Brookfield Central 20

Menomonee Falls 7

Final