Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Former Green Bay Packers' defensive tackle Santana Dotson was arrested early Wednesday, October 11th -- accused of drunk driving. Now, video shows him sitting in the back of a squad car after the arrest.

Dotson was cited for his first offense OWI.

He played for the Packers from 1996 to 2001, and played a big role in the Packers win in Super Bowl 31.