Franklin police: Man attempts to rob On the Border gentlemen's club with rifle

FRANKLIN — Franklin police are investigating after a man armed with a rifle walked into On The Border gentlemen’s club with intent to rob them.

It happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13th.

According to police, a 55-year-old Muskego man entered the club — located on 27th Street — with a rifle and announced he wanted to rob the establishment. Officials say the club’s security wrestled the rifle from him and held him until police arrived.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported to anyone but the suspect, who received minor injuries during the struggle. He was treated at a local hospital and then transported to the Milwaukee County Jail pending charges.

Authorities say approximately 45 people were inside the business at the time of the incident.

