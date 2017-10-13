Living Word Lutheran HS closes out regular season with convincing win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON--It was a Midwest Classic match up, with St. John's Northwestern Military Academy playing at Living Word Lutheran. Living Word moving the ball early, Cale Goeman gets the final 8 yards of the opening drive. That makes it 6 to nothing after the missed 2-point conversion. After stopping the Lancers on their drive, Cade Miskimen takes the punt back to the house on some tremendous blocking and foot work. The T-Wolves close out the 1st quarter with a 70 yard strike, Sam Crook finding Jacob Bolwerk on the crossing pattern. Goeman gets another look at the end zone on this 20 yard up the middle breaking a few tackles. And this one was all Living Word Lutheran.

St. John's NW Military Academy 0

Living Word Lutheran 69

Final