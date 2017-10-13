× Milwaukee Brewers plan to extend protective netting at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced new plans on Friday, October 13th, to extend the protective netting on the field level at Miller Park.

The Brewers’ plans are in line with other ballclubs that will expand netting for the 2018 season after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium. The line drive off the bat of Yankees slugger Todd Frazier last month hit the girl in the face, sending her to the hospital.

According to a recent release, the netting was first extended after the 2015 season to the inside edge of each dugout, which currently meets the standards set forth by Major League Baseball.

The Brewers said they are currently working with engineers and vendors on specifics related to the project. The extension of the netting will run to the outer edge of each dugout.

The new extension project will be completed in time for the 2018 Brewers Home Opener on Monday, April 2nd.