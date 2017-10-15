× Menomonie police car hit person lying on a road

MENOMONIE — Authorities say Menomonie police car struck a person who was lying on a road.

Police say it happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Wilson Ave.

A statement from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the officer tried to swerve the police car but was not able to avoid hitting the person.

The person was taken to an Eau Claire hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Minnesota.

Authorities say the person’s injuries were not immediately known.