Gone in 60 seconds: Car stolen from garage as family ate dinner feet away

MENOMONEE FALLS -- A Menomonee Falls family fell victim to a crime -- with thieves targeting them as they ate dinner -- just feet away.

"I got a vest now and will start walking around at night and see what's going that's going on," Greg Koepke said.

Koepke, who was the victim of a recent car theft, is now warning others.

"If I see someone's garage door is open, knock on their door and say'listen, don't allow this to happen to you,'" Koepke said.

Concern for his fellow neighbors grew after he and his family fell victim last week. His family's car was taken from the garage where lights were on and the door was open, and his family was eating dinner just feet away.

"I came outside about 8:00 p.m. to take the garbage out to the garbage can and the car wasn't there. I told my wife, 'honey, where is your car?' She said 'it's in the garage.' I'm like, 'no, it's not.' I went out in the garage and it was gone. I went into my car and I noticed it was broken into and things were scattered all over."

Koepke said his family is bothered by the bold criminals.

"It's been really stressful on us as a family. You don't know when you're safe anymore," Koepke said.

Koepke said he and his family have gone through an array of emotions.

"Anger, frustration and then try to figure out what do to make things better and take action and notify and be diligent letting people know what is going on," Koepke said.

He took to social media to share details about the incident.

"Sure enough, other people that same night had their car stolen -- same thing. We have to raise awareness. If we don't take action, it is going to continue, and it's going to perpetrate, so stop the cycle please," Koepke said.

The police department has also posted signs to remind people to remain vigilant.

Koepke said he has set up a meeting with police and residents on Monday, October 30th to talk about the issue and how to prevent situations like this.