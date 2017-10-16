× 1 shot, wounded, another grazed outside home near 36th and National

MILWAUKEE — Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday night, October 16th near 36th and National.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police said a man suffered an injury not believed to be life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A second person was grazed by a bullet — a juvenile victim.

Police said the shooting happened outside a home in the area.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking suspects.