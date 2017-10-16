No more ‘America’s Dairyland’ on Wisconsin license plates?

MADISON, WI - MARCH 04: A vanity license plate is seen on a car beonging to republican Wisconsin State Senator Glenn Grothman outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 4, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. Some demonstrators have returned to the capitol building hours after they were forced to vacate the building after occupying it for more than two weeks in protest to Governor Scott Walker's attempt to push through a bill that would restrict collective bargaining for most government workers in the state. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MADISON — The head of the state chamber of commerce says it may be time to do away with “America’s Dairyland” on Wisconsin license plates.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer floated the idea at a luncheon Monday attended by hundreds of the state’s business leaders.
Bauer says that other slogans like “Forward” might be more appropriate to modernize perceptions of the state’s economy, rather than just focusing on agriculture. “Forward” is the state’s official motto, while “America’s Dairyland” has graced vehicle license plates since 1940 to celebrate Wisconsin’s prominence in milk and cheese production.
Bauer says a more contemporary phrase on the license plates could emphasize the state’s dynamic economy. He referenced plans by the Taiwanese company Foxconn Technology Group to locate a high-tech display screen factory in Racine County.