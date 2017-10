× Part of I-41 shut down after truck’s wheel caught fire near Allenton

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Part of I-41 had to be shut down in Washington County Monday morning, October 16th after a truck’s wheel caught fire.

It happened near Allenton around 5:00 a.m.

The semi driver noticed a bright flash and then saw flames coming from the tanker’s tires.

No one was hurt.

We’re told the tanker was filled with wax.