“Traffic Enforcement Surge:” Chief Flynn vows to hold reckless drivers accountable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn on Monday afternoon, October 16th vowed to hold reckless drivers accountable. He hosted a news conference at 27th and Fond du Lac on efforts to enforce traffic laws using some new tactics. This, after a serious crash on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. near 34th Street and Hampton Avenue.

Police say a stolen 2017 Mazda CX-5 was racing another vehicle east on W. Hampton Avenue. The driver of the Mazda lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median into westbound traffic and collided with three other vehicles.

The Mazda was originally taken in an auto dealer burglary on Saturday, October 14th, around 1:15 a.m. from 11330 W. Metro Boulevard.

The driver of the Mazda, a 16-year old Milwaukee male, fled on foot. He was later arrested. He suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A passenger of the Mazda, a 17-year old Milwaukee male, was injured in the crash and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Three other teenage females were in the Mazda and were taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

Occupants of one of the other vehicles involved were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Mazda faces potential charges of second degree reckless injury, duty upon striking causing great bodily harm, operating after revocation causing great bodily harm, and operating an auto without owner’s consent.

He remains in MPD custody and the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

"We have 52 people killed in car accidents this year, which is only five less killed in all of less year. We watch the data. We react to the data, and we are reacting to the data today," Chief Flynn said.

"What we're doing today is we are letting the residents of this city know, both good residents who drive safely and those who drive recklessly that police not only continue the work they have done, but pick up the pace even more," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

The announcement from the chief and mayor came a day before members of the Milwaukee Common Council and state representatives hold a news conference on a bill that would allow the city to use red-light cameras at intersections to help officers catch reckless drivers.

Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt is applauding the new MPD initiative, saying in a statement:

"I am extremely supportive of the chief's initiative. Multiple agencies working for the mutual outcome of enhanced public safety through reducing reckless driving is a force multiplier."

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.