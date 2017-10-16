Watch: Packers’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy says Rodgers’ injury will require surgery

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy on this Monday afternoon, October 16th is discussing his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers’ broken collarbone, suffered during the first quarter of the team’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium Sunday.

McCarthy on QB Aaron Rodgers' injury: It will require surgery. Potentially his season will be over. Focus is on getting Aaron healthy. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 16, 2017

McCarthy: I've got three years invested in Brett Hundley. I've got great confidence in him. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 16, 2017

Aaron Rodgers has engineered many a last-minute comeback for the Green Bay Packers. He has a dozen victories over the rival Minnesota Vikings in 10 years as the starter.

This time? No chance. Rodgers was long gone, and so was Green Bay’s division lead.

Harrison Smith led the Minnesota defense’s thorough dismantling of the Packers, who lost Rodgers to a broken collarbone and left with a 23-10 defeat to the Vikings on Sunday that transformed the trajectory of the NFC North race.

Smith had 1½ sacks on safety blitzes, a diving interception and two pass breakups, helping the Vikings (4-2) limit the injury-depleted Packers to a season-low 227 yards.

“I don’t think we altered a whole lot,” Smith said. “We had a game plan, and we pretty much stuck to it.”

Anthony Barr, who later left with a concussion, delivered the game-changing hit on Green Bay’s second drive when he took Rodgers hard to the turf as the two-time NFL MVP followed through on a pass. Rodgers fell on his throwing shoulder, and the Packers (4-2) announced he could miss the remainder of the season.