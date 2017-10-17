× 4 arrested following 3 early-morning traffic stops that ended up being related

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Four people were arrested following three early morning traffic stops that involved the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the West Bend Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office — and ended up being related.

It all began shortly before 2:00 a.m. when a vehicle was stopped after it was observed traveling in excess of 100 miles-per-hour on I-41 southbound near County Trunk K.

Investigators say the driver, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, told the deputy she was lost and trying to find a friend that ran out of gas.

An investigation revealed she didn’t have a valid driver’s license — and called a friend to pick her up.

Meanwhile, about 45 minutes later, around 2:30 a.m., a second vehicle was stopped for speeding, operating left of center and displaying false registration on I-41 southbound near County Trunk D.

The driver, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, didn’t have a valid driver’s license and was found to be on probation for auto theft.

A passenger, an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was also found to be on probation for auto theft — and authorities say she has a violent criminal history to include a robbery conviction in August of 2016.

A third passenger, a 16-year-old Milwaukee girl, was also taken into custody for obstructing.

During the investigation, evidence of drug use was located and the car was searched. A small amount of marijuana, unauthorized prescription medication and a loaded handgun were located inside the vehicle.

The deputy also determined that the three individuals were responding to the scene of the first traffic stop to pick up the 19-year-old woman found without a valid license.

Meanwhile, there was a third traffic stop for reckless driving.

The driver told a West Bend police officer she was at a gas station in Lomira and robbed by a female who put a gun to her head and demanded money.

The 56-year-old woman said it happened at the Exxon on 41 near Lomira.

West Bend police contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after monitoring radio traffic and hearing that a deputy located a handgun in a vehicle stopped during the second traffic stop.

The West Bend officer also advised that the victim’s cell phone was taken.

That phone was located hidden inside the vehicle stopped on I-41 at County Trunk D in that second traffic stop.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and responded to the scene of the traffic stop to take over the robbery investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has recommended the following charges as a result of the incident: