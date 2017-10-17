Dashcam video released: Driver sought following police pursuit, 3-vehicle crash

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police on Tuesday, October 17th released dashcam video of a police pursuit and crash that happened Sunday night, October 15th. Police are currently searching for the driver involved, 37-year-old Ronnie Farrow.

It began around 9:45 p.m. after a Brown Deer police officer conducted a traffic stop on Teutonia Avenue near Dean Road.

According to police, it was determined the driver was on parole for robbery and had a full extradition felony warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

After initially stopping, the driver fled at a high rate of speed southbound on N. Teutonia Avenue — and a pursuit ensued.

Police say the driver disregarded a red light on N. Teutonia Avenue at W. Good Hope Road and caused a three-vehicle accident with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver then fled on foot though a Walgreens parking lot, jumped a fence and fled through backyards. He has not been located. The driver has been identified as Ronnie Farrow, who is on parole for robbery and has a full extradition felony warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

Charges will be referred to the district attorney’s office.

