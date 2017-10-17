× “It’ll be done when it’s ready:” Wisconsin board gets update but delays vote on Foxconn incentives

MADISON — A delay in finalizing the contract with Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics company that plans to build a TV screen plant in Mount Pleasant, is getting longer.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s board is meeting in closed session to get an update on the $3 billion incentives package on Tuesday, October 17th. But the board will not vote on approving the deal, said Steve Michels, a spokesman for Department of Administration.

At least two board members had expected to have to vote Tuesday despite not seeing the state’s final contract with Foxconn. Democratic State Rep. Peter Barca of Kenosha, who sits on the WEDC board, said he found out two hours before Tuesday morning’s meeting that there wouldn’t be a vote after all, and said he wasn’t sure why.

The board voted to go into closed session to receive the updates shortly after 11 a.m., with state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, the lone vote in opposition.

Gov. Scott Walker signed legislation in September that allowed WEDC to negotiate the final contract with Foxconn. Though a memorandum of understanding signed in July requires a deal to be done by September 30th, Michels said the timeline was not an issue.

“Both parties are actively working in good faith,” he told FOX6 News.

The WEDC board will only vote on a staff review of the final incentives deal, not the contract itself. But the staff review outlines the terms of the overall deal, Michels said.

“It’ll be done when it’s ready,” Michels said of the staff review.

In one change made in open session Tuesday, the WEDC board approved a new requirement that Foxconn hire an independent accounting firm to submit capital expenditures and hiring figures to the state to receive the promised incentives.

Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling criticized the board for what she called “secrecy” surrounding the deal.

“The public deserves to know the details and WEDC officials should be expected to have the knowledge and confidence to discuss this proposal in the light of day,” Shilling said in a statement. “This level of secrecy is extremely troubling when a $3 billion taxpayer subsidy to a foreign corporation is on the line.”

State taxpayers will give Foxconn $2.85 billion cash if the company builds a massive plant for its Sharp TV brand and hires 13,000 workers. The company would get an additional $150 million in incentives because it wouldn’t have to pay sales tax on costs associated with building the plant.

Foxconn announced earlier this month that it would build in the Village of Mount Pleasant, which had long been the likely site for the facility. Local governments pledged to kick in an additional $764 million in incentives, which local officials said the company would pay back over time through taxes.