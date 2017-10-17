× Special election for Racine mayor: State representative, alderwoman face off

RACINE — Voters headed to the polls Tuesday, October 17th during a special election in Racine to choose the next mayor.

After the primary in September, the field of candidates was narrowed down to two for Tuesday’s vote.

Rep. Cory Mason and Racine Alderwoman Sandy Weidner were on the ballot.

After eight years in office, former Mayor John Dickert stepped down in July to become the president of the Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Cities Initiative.