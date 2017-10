MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police and Marquette police are investigating traffic accident at the Al McGuire Center — located near 12th near Wells.

According to authorities, a vehicle collided with the entrance of the Al McGuire Center shortly after 9:00 a.m.

Authorizes say one staff member received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

There is no threat to campus, or any indication that this was a deliberate action.

