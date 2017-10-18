× Concertgoers rejoice! Kenny Chesney to perform at Miller Park on April 28th

MILWAUKEE — Miller Park has been named as a stop on Kenny Chesney’s “Trip Around the Sun” 2018 tour — which will rock the stadium on Saturday, April 28th. This is the third time the country music star will headline at the home of the Brewers.

The concert will feature other top country stars including Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay. The tour comes on the heels of Chesney’s announcement of his latest album, Live in No Shoes Nation.

Tickets officially go on sale on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. — however, select groups will receive special early access to tickets through a series of exclusive presales beginning later today.

In addition, a select number of Platinum Seats and VIP Packages will also go on sale this morning at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Brewers.com/Chesney, by phone at 414-902-4000 and at the Miller Park Box Office.

Miller Park has played host to multiple concerts, including George Strait’s Country Music Festival (2001), N’Sync (2001), Bruce Springsteen (2003), Randy Travis (2004), Bon Jovi (2005), Kid Rock/Sugarland (2008), Farm Aid’s 25th Anniversary Concert (2010), Paul McCartney (2013), Kenny Chesney (2013 and 2016) and One Direction (2015). It has also hosted numerous other non-baseball events, including international soccer matches in 2014 and 2015.