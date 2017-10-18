× Milwaukee Marathon officials: Course “set incorrectly,” race distance was 4,200 feet short

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Marathon officials in a statement Wednesday, October 18th confirmed the marathon was short of “USATF Certification” markings due to the course being “set incorrectly.”

Race officials said Tuesday an internal investigation was underway to determine whether the track is the regulation 26.2 miles.

Some runners said their GPS devices clocked the race at only 25.5 miles.

The race was advertised as a qualifier for the larger Boston and New York City marathons — so because the distance was off, this one won’t count.

The below statements were issued Wednesday by marathon officials:

“After last year’s experience with vandalized cones in the 2016 Milwaukee Running Festival, course

accuracy became our top priority for 2017 (right behind participant safety). Having said that, we took

every precaution, hiring two separate course management companies – both experts in the space and

highly respected by their peers and other large events — to ensure absolute accuracy.

Immediately after hearing about potential problems from some race participants, we began an all-hands

investigation with the race director, route sector captains, and the professional firms employed to set

up the course. In spite of these experienced professionals’ consistently successful track record working

other races, we’ve come to the conclusion that the full marathon turnaround and 10K turnaround were

set short of the USATF Certification markings.

Though we were assured that the course was checked and then rechecked to verify that all cones were

in the proper place, our post-race investigation confirms that they were in fact set short. We deeply

regret that this human error by experienced professionals happened and are notifying all concerned.

Delivering this news is hard, but we believe it is our duty to thoroughly investigate all concerns on behalf

of our participants. We are working to identify and implement additional, ‘above and beyond’ best

practice processes that will prevent this issue from happening in the future.” – Joe Zimmerman, president, Milwaukee Marathon

“Race Day Events worked closely with the Milwaukee Marathon and were made aware that the distance

of the Marathon was short. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the company hired

to race direct and manage the course mistakenly set the turnaround early. We are working with the

event to make sure participants are made aware of the mistake and any effects it may have on their

performance. We are also using the results of this investigation to make sure we have a best process in

place for next year’s event to insure this does not happen again.” – Ryan Griessmeyer, race day events

“Regrettably, the course for the marathon route for this past Sunday’s Milwaukee Marathon was set

incorrectly. Misinterpretation of the route certification map caused the turnaround on the Hank Aaron

State trail to be set in the incorrect spot, causing the route to be approximately 4200’ short. I was

contracted by the event and it was my responsibility as the technical race director to ensure race staff

and vendors clearly understand the route, its markings, and intricacies. I failed to make clear the key

points with the layout of the course. I will work closely with the Milwaukee Marathon, staff, and vendors

to develop safeguards to prevent this type of mistake from happening again.” – Chad Antcliff, race director