“More to be done:” Gov. Walker, officially running for 3rd term, releases campaign video

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker is running for a third term.

The governor made it official Wednesday, October 18th, with the Friends of Scott Walker releasing a campaign video ahead of the official kickoff to the re-election campaign.

Below is the text of the ad, titled “More to be Done:”

“Hi. I’m Scott Walker. I love Wisconsin. Every day is a chance to make things better for the people of our state. More folks are working than ever before, because we’re open for business. Our budgets are balanced and we now have surpluses. So we lowered taxes. At the same time we’re investing more into schools than ever before. Test scores and graduation rates are among the best in the nation. More families can afford to send their kids to college because we froze tuition. And more people have access to health care here than just about anywhere else in America. I love traveling the state. And hearing how the things we’re doing, are helping. But there’s more to be done. Investing in training for our workers. Helping people create jobs. Making our schools even better. At the end of each day, after all of the miles and conversations, I can’t wait for the alarm to ring to see what opportunities tomorrow will bring. Are you with me?”

Walker has said he’ll formalize the launch of his campaign soon.