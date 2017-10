MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police say the search for a missing two-year-old girl is over. Kendra Brown was found safe early Wednesday morning, October 18th.

There was concern after Brown was taken from her home by her non-custodial parent, 30-year-old Kenneth Brown, shortly before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 17th.

Kendra Brown and Kenneth Brown were located by Indiana law enforcement early Wednesday morning. Kendra appears to be uninjured and Kenneth is currently in custody.