Suspects sought following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, crash

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are searching for a driver and two passengers following a police pursuit early Wednesday morning, October 18th. Officials say the vehicle involved was stolen.

The pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. near 35th and Morgan.

According to authorities, police initiated a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle that was registered as stolen out of Cudahy. The vehicle took off from the traffic stop.

Officers used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle -- ending the pursuit near 16th and Manitoba.

At that time, the suspects inside the vehicle fled on foot.

No additional details have been released.

