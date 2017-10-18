× Ticket sales temporarily suspended for China Lights, event extended one week

MILWAUKEE — Due to overwhelming demand, ticket sales have been temporarily suspended for China Lights “The Magic Returns” held at Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners.

Ticket sales will resume on Monday, October 23 at 9:00 a.m., ONLINE only at chinalights.org, on a limited basis.

In addition, due to the popularity of China Lights, officials have announced that the lantern festival will be extended one week and will now officially close on Sunday, October 29th at 10:00 p.m.

China Lights features the magical glow of nearly 50 larger-than-life sculptural lantern displays that illuminate the 10 acres of Milwaukee’s Boerner Botanical Gardens.