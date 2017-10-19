Caught on camera: Employee robbed at gunpoint inside U-Haul Moving & Storage

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened around 12:30 p.m. on October 18th at the U-Haul Moving & Storage — located near 21st Street and State Street.

Police say a man entered the business armed with a gun, pointed it at an employee, demanded and obtained money, and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 30’s, around 6’-6’1” tall, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.