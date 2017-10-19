× Police: 3 taken into custody following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Three people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, October 19th following a police pursuit in Milwaukee.

Police say a car was taken in a robbery around 12:30 a.m. in neighborhood near Humboldt and Keefe.

While responding to the scene, officers spotted the car — and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended near 2nd and Hadley — where a man, a woman and a juvenile were all taken into custody.

No additional details have been released.

