Recovery effort will resume after capsized boat found on Upper Nashotah Lake

SUMMIT -- Recovery efforts will resume Thursday morning, October 19th after a boat overturned on Upper Nashotah Lake in Summit.

Search and rescue efforts were underway Wednesday for five hours -- but were ultimately unsuccessful. This is now a recovery mission.

Police said shortly before 1:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Seminary Ridge, near the Nashotah House Theological Seminary, for a report of a resident who heard voices coming from Upper Nashotah Lake, that sounded like someone might be in distress.

Officers then located an unoccupied, capsized boat on the water. Efforts to contact the boat's owner were unsuccessful.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the boat's owner lives in the area.

Officials said Wednesday night this has become a "recovery effort" after several hours of unsuccessful searching. The recovery effort continued until it became too dark to continue.

The effort will resume Thursday morning.

The missing person isn't being identified at this time.

Jeremiah Behling lives near the lake with his family and saw first responders at work Wednesday.

"Hope there hasn't been a life lost," Behling said. "I look at kind of where the boats were and realize it's close to the Theological Seminary."

Efforts to speak with someone at the seminary about the rescue were unsuccessful.

"It's a beautiful property and brings a lot to the area. If there's anything we can do as neighbors we would like to," Behling said.