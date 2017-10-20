Martin Luther moves on this year in win over University School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- It was rematch from the playoffs last year, as Martin Luther took on University School of Milwaukee. Last year University advanced with the win. Martin Luther dominating this one early. Already up 7 to nothing when Darios Crawley-Reid takes the hand off, makes some nifty moves, and gets into the end zone from 40 yards out to make 14 to nothing. Then on the last play of the first half, the Spartans Nik Mueller hits Luke Howard and he does the rest. It was all Martin Luther on this night.

Martin Luther 42

University School 7

Final