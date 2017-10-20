Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Friday, October 20

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Avenue for traffic switch - 11PM - 7AM

Monday, October 23

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for pavement marking - 11PM - 5AM

Wednesday, October 25

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM

Thursday, October 26

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM

With this traffic switch traffic will be shifted onto the new lanes of I-94 West and the I-94 West exit ramp to WIS 100 opens by 5AM Friday, October 27 (Including access from the I-41/894 North to I-94 West and I-41 South to I-94 West system ramps)

WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 West opens by 5AM Friday, October 27