Taco Bell is serving up Kit Kat and Twix-stuffed quesadillas at Wisconsin locations

MILWAUKEE — Taco Bell is testing a new Kit Kat or Twix-filled quesadilla dubbed the “Chocoladilla” at select Wisconsin locations — and our mouths are already watering.

According to brandeating.com, the Chocoladilla is melted chocolate and Kit Kat or Twix pieces stuffed inside a flour tortilla and grilled. Taco Bell offers a similar chocolate quesadilla called the “Chocodilla” in several countries abroad.

The Chocodilla made with @Kit_Kat_Break ✌️🇬🇧😍 Thursday, why so good? pic.twitter.com/cdiHQ7X645 — Taco Bell UK (@tacobelluk) October 20, 2016

The chain is also testing out a new Vanilla Iced Coffee.

The Kit Kat Chocoladilla and Vanilla Ice Coffee is available for $1 a piece. Don’t love Kit Kats? A Twix version of the Chocoladilla is being offered at some locations instead.