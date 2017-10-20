Taco Bell is serving up Kit Kat and Twix-stuffed quesadillas at Wisconsin locations

MILWAUKEE — Taco Bell is testing a new Kit Kat or Twix-filled quesadilla dubbed the “Chocoladilla” at select Wisconsin locations — and our mouths are already watering.
According to brandeating.com, the Chocoladilla is melted chocolate and Kit Kat or Twix pieces stuffed inside a flour tortilla and grilled. Taco Bell offers a similar chocolate quesadilla called the “Chocodilla” in several countries abroad.
The chain is also testing out a new Vanilla Iced Coffee.
The Kit Kat Chocoladilla and Vanilla Ice Coffee is available for $1 a piece. Don’t love Kit Kats? A Twix version of the Chocoladilla is being offered at some locations instead.