× Wisconsin Assembly bills target Alzheimer’s, dementia

MADISON — Several proposals targeting Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia are being circulated in the Wisconsin Legislature, the latest attempt to improve care both for patients and family members.

The bills are the outgrowth of a task force created in 2015 to address Alzheimer’s, which is the sixth leading cause of death in Wisconsin.

One bill would create a $1,000 tax credit for families who are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Another would make $500,000 in grants to community programs across the state to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia resources. And a third would create a council to study ways to improve care.

The bills were put forward this week by four Republican Assembly members. They could be taken up later this fall or next year.