65 pounds of weed included in Orlando couple’s Amazon order

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating after a Florida couple found 65 pounds of marijuana in their Amazon order.

According to WFTV, the customer and her fiance ordered 27 plastic storage containers. When they arrived, something didn’t feel right.

“They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” the woman said.

Upon opening the bins, they were immediately hit with the strong odor of pot.

Authorities were contacted and the drugs were seized.

The couple says they feared for their safety after receiving the shipment, and Amazon customer service offered no support.

According to WFTV, the bins weighed 93.5 pounds and had been shipped by Amazon’s Warehouse Deals via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No arrests have been made.