Racially insensitive video ends school’s football season

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A middle school football team in Virginia has forfeited the remainder of its season after players made a racially insensitive video.

WWBT-TV reports that the video shows football players simulating sex acts on their black peers. The images are overlaid with racially charged language. The video was posted on Snapchat, a phone-based social media app.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the team at Short Pump Middle School outside Richmond had three games left in the season. The students will continue to meet for practice and participate in mandatory discussions over racial intolerance, ethics and accountability.

Police have been investigating the incident. The president of Henrico County’s NAACP said school officials took a step in the right direction. But he questioned whether the district is equipped to get to the root of the problem.