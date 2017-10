RACINE — Racine officials tell FOX6 News a 61-year-old man was found deceased in Pritchard Park on Saturday, October 21st.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 2:23 p.m., and located the deceased man near a picnic table.

Although it is an active investigation, officials say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office extends their condolences to the man’s family.

