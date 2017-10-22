“Gives us hope:” Donations for Puerto Rico collected during weekend Latino festival

MILWAUKEE — A fundraiser for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico took place during the Latino Family Expo and Festival over the weekend.

The gym floor at St. Anthony High School was covered with boxes filled with donations.

As Puerto Ricans continue to work to recover from the devastation left behind by Hurricane Maria, Milwaukee’s Hispanic leaders opted to use this festival to do more than just celebrate their heritage.

“To note that people come together at times like these and reach out for their fellow Americans and fellow humans, it gives us hope,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore said.

As donations came in, organizers worked non-stop to wrap them up and get them onto trucks.

They said they received a lot of requests for mosquito repellent, batteries and water.