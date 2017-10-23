6 young men charged in connection with rash of dealership burglaries; just 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in connection with a rash of car dealership burglaries in the Milwaukee area, but only one of the suspects is in custody.

The crime spree happened in a span of just a few days in September and October. The six suspects range in age from 17 to 19.

According to a criminal complaint, the group of young men are responsible for a series of crimes in Waukesha County and Milwaukee County.

It started on September 26th at Schlossman’s Dodge City in Brookfield. There, the complaint says they took “two armfuls of key fobs,” pressing the fobs to unlock cars — before stealing vehicles. One was involved in a pursuit that same day.

One of the suspects, Tybress Cannon, was arrested after police used GPS to track a stolen car. He was charged with misdemeanors and released on a $2,500 signature bond. The complaint says he would go on to commit other crimes.

On October 4th, prosecutors say Town of Brookfield police saw two stolen vehicles drag racing. One would later crash in Wauwatosa.

Police also located a disabled, stolen vehicle in front of the Acura of Brookfield dealership.

On October 6th, Glendale police pursued a stolen Acura that ended in a crash involving a school bus. Police arrested Demetrius Parks, Jerrion Jackson and Javeon Smith.

On October 7th, Milwaukee police pursued another Acura that ended in a crash. Cannon was arrested again; as was Antonio Price.

As for that stolen minivan disabled in front of the Acura of Brookfield, Price told police it was disabled because he thought a fellow car thief following him in an Acura “was the police, so he rammed the Acura with the van and drove over the curb.” He then left the minivan in the road, and went back in to steal a different vehicle.

PHOTO GALLERY

The damage during that crime spree was significant. Just one of the Acuras that ended up being a total loss was valued at more than $62,000.

Charges in this case break down as follows:

19-year-old Joshua Brown:

Burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime

Theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, as party to a crim

Criminal damage to property, greater than $2,500, as party to a crime

Arrest warrant issued on October 20th.

17-year-old Jerrion Jackson

Burglary of a building, as party to a crime (two counts)

Theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, as party to a crime (two counts)

Felony bail jumping (two counts)

Criminal damage to property as party to a crime

He made his initial appearance on October 20th. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 27th. Cash bond was set at $25,000.

18-year-old Tybress Cannon:

Burglary of a building or dwelling as party to a crime (two counts)

Theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, as party to a crime (two counts)

Criminal damage to property, greater than $2,500, as party to a crime

Take and drive vehicle without consent, as party to a crime

Arrest warrant issued on October 20th

17-year-old Demetrius Parks:

Burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime

Theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, as party to a crime

Arrest warrant issued on October 20th

18-year-old Antonio Price:

Burglary of a building or dwelling as party to a crime (two counts)

Theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, as party to a crime (two counts)

Criminal damage to property, greater than $2,500, as party to a crime

Take and drive vehicle without consent, as party to a crime

Arrest warrant issued on October 20th

17-year-old Javeon Smith:

Burglary of a building or dwelling as party to a crime (two counts)

Theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, as party to a crime (two counts)

Criminal damage to property, greater than $2,500, as party to a crime