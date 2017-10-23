Mother of Michael Prescott says it’s been hard with murder convict Dwayne Chaney at large

MILWAUKEE — The mother of a man Dwayne Chaney was convicted of killing spoke with FOX6 News Monday, October 23rd, as the manhunt for the wanted fugitive continued.

Chaney was found guilty in the November 2015 homicide of Michael Prescott on Friday, October 20th.

While on trial and out on bond on Thursday, officials say Chaney cut off his GPS. He is now on the run.

US Marshals released a photo of 23-year-old Zuri London, who they believe may be with Chaney.

Marshals caught Chaney after he was on the run for two years — suspected of killing Prescott in a fit of jealously over his ex-girlfriend.

On Monday, Prescott’s mother said it’s been hard with Chaney on the run again — but said she’s managed to find peace.

“I believe, again, the Bible says that he’s in the great cloud of witnesses, so I believe that he is witnessing everything and that his spirit is with us, so I believe he is happy,” Rosslind Prescott-McClinton said.

Milwaukee police say Chaney was seen on video getting into a 2012 white Toyota Scion xB with Wisconsin plates 970-YZT and VIN # JTLZE4FE7CJ009509.

Anyone with information about Chaney’s whereabouts is asked to call U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707 or Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.