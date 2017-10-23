× Police: 7-year-old boy accidentally shoots self allegedly with his mother’s gun

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that happened in the neighborhood near 6th and Melvina late on Saturday, October 21st.

Officials say a seven-year-old boy accidentally shot himself. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The case against the suspect’s mother (whose gun it was) will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office early this week.

