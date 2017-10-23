× Police release age-progression photo of Muskego woman missing since 1979

MUSKEGO — Muskego police on Monday, October 23rd released an age-progression photograph of a woman missing since May of 1979.

According to police, on May 9th, 1979, Dona Mae Bayerl (nee Bourgeois), who was 38 years old at the time of her disappearance, was reported missing by her husband.

She was reported to have been last seen on May 6th at her home on Fennimore Lane in Muskego.

She was described as 5’9″ tall, weighing between 130 and 150 pounds. Police said she was further described as “a loving stay-at-home mother of two young daughters.”

Police worked in conjunction with family members and forensic artists with the FBI to put together an age-progression photograph of Bayerl:

She has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskego police at (262) 679-5652.